Susan M. Noe, 61, of Mascoutah, IL, died, Thursday, November 22, 2018 at her residence.

Susan was born November 22, 1957, in Highland, IL, to Paul and Marcella (nee Morstain) Noe.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a former Girl Scout. Susan attended Highland High School, graduating in 1976. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, traveling, was great with directions and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was the family Historian and could be called a savant, she was so good.

Susan is survived by her father, Paul Noe, Highland, IL; siblings, Julia (Severin, “Sonny”) Emig, Highland, IL, Paula (Gerard) Helldoerfer, Troy, IL, Michael (Patricia) Noe, Highland, IL, Patricia (Stephen) Magdich, New Braunfels, TX, Mary (Robert) Daiber, Highland, IL; her dear nieces and nephews, Dan (Lisa) Emig, Anne (Allen) Buss, John (Liz) Emig, Cheri (Joseph) Buck, Jason (Megan) Helldoerfer, Amanda (AJ) Fox, Breanna Noe, Nick (special friend, Beth Steenwyk) Daiber; her dear great nieces and nephews, Abby and Hannah Emig, Brock, Evie Rose and Shane Buss, Verity Emig, Emmett and Everett Buck, Hadley Helldoerfer; her dear step-nieces and nephews, Aaron (Tina) Magdich, Jennifer Vela; her dear step great-nieces and nephews, Billy, Austin & Dakota Leroy, Gage and Ryleigh Vela; several dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcella A. Noe; grandparents, Thomas and Rose Morstain, William and Bertha Noe; aunts and uncles, Rosemary (Lester) Voegele, Bernice (Ray) Riggs, Karl (Lorraine) Morstain; niece, Keri Suzanne Helldoerfer; step great-niece, Jessica Merrick; furbabies, Shadow and Suzie.

Memorials may be made to Community Link, Breese, IL

Visitation: Monday, November 26, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL