Thomas “Buck” James Buck Sr. age 78 of Greenvile, Passed away at 11:15a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday at the Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor Tyson Graber officiating. Interment will follow in Mt.Auburn Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time at the First Christian Church. For those who desire memorials in Buck’s Memory may be made to Taylor Tuff at the Church or at Donnell-Wiegand.