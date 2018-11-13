Timothy R. “Tim” Marks, age 39 of Troy, IL, died Monday, November 12, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Saturday, July 14, 1979, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Terry and Jo Anne (nee Hoven) Marks.

On Friday, October 18, 2013, he married Casey E. Marks nee Wiesemeyer at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

Tim was born in St. Louis, MO and lived in Highland most of his life. He was a graduate of Highland High School in 1997. He was selected as All State Soccer his senior year. While in high school he played soccer and had records for longest field goal, season and career goals and highest number of assists for a season and career. He attended SIU-E and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Education. He was a substitute teacher in Highland Community Schools. In the spring of 2006 he was girls soccer coach and fall of 2006 boys soccer coach. He also coached at Wesclin High School prior to 2012. In May of 2012 he started working full time at Truck Centers Inc. in Troy, IL, with over 20 years of employment including summers during college. He loved sports, playing fantasy football and travelling. His children were all-important to him.

Survivors include:

Wife – Casey E. Marks, nee Wiesemeyer, Troy, IL

Son – Landon R. Marks, Troy, IL

Son – Beckham K. Marks, Troy, IL

Parents – Terry K. & Jo Anne (nee Hoven) Marks, Highland, IL

Brother – Brian D. (Dana) Marks, Carlyle, IL

Brother – Kevin J. (Christine) Marks, India,

Sister – Stacey E. (Chris) Collman, Rosewood Heights, IL

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law –

Richard J. “Rick” & Cherryl L. (nee Woods) Wiesemeyer, Troy, IL

Brother In-law – Kyle J. (Mindy) Wiesemeyer, Troy, IL

Niece – Eleanor E. Marks

Niece – Sadie Rae Marks

Nephew – Lucas A. Marks

Nephew – Zachary J. Marks

Nephew – Chase J. Wiesemeyer

Nephew – Blake E. Wiesemeyer

Niece – Paige A. Wiesemeyer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held after 4:00 PM on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to College Fund For Children.