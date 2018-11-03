Wayne L. Gentry, age 68 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, November 01, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Saturday, February 18, 1950, in Highland, IL, the son of Lester and Marie (nee Frey) Gentry.

On Saturday, January 13, 2001, he married Sandy J. Gentry nee Overholtz at St. Jacob United Church of Christ, who survives.

He was a member of Marine Masonic Lodge 355 AF & AM (since 1974) (Past Treasurer); Marine Township Trustee, 4 terms.

Born at Highland, IL; grew up at Alhambra, IL, and was a 1968 graduate of Highland High School, Highland, IL. He served with the US Army Reserves and attended Belleville Barber College. He worked at SIU-E as a barber; then was a barber in Maryville and Marine. He then opened his own barber shop in Marine and operated it for 30 years. He worked for Madison County as a Health Inspector for a number of years. He retired on disability over 10 years ago. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid turkey hunter. He loved sports, coaching his children’s sports; time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Spouse – Sandy J. Gentry, nee Overholtz, Marine, IL

Father – Lester O. (Nadine) Gentry, Alhambra, IL

Son – Shane W. (Kara) Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Son – Brandon W. (Shannon) Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Step Daughter – Dawn R. (James) Dykes, Marine, IL

Step Daughter – Wendy L. (Michael) Mueller, Dupo, IL

Step Daughter – Amy F. Beel, Dupo, IL

Grandchild – Madison M. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Grace K. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Kailey R. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Austin W. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Step Grandchild – Tyler A. S. (Kassey) Beel, Dupo, IL

Step Grandchild – Jesse J. (Melissa) Dykes, Marine, IL

Step Grandchild – Alexis N. Dykes, Marine, IL

Step Grandchild – Rylea P. Mueller, Dupo, IL

Step Grandchild – Mariah Blunk, Kentucky,

Step Grandchild – Kaleb Blunk, Kentucky,

Sister – Janelle M. (Mark) Gelly, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchildren – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Mother – Marie L. Gentry, nee Frey – Died 8/18/1986

Step Grandchild – Breanna L. Johnson – Died 10/04/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, November 05, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 06, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp, St. Jacob, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dr. John F. Dipersio/Siteman Cancer Center/Leukemia & Lymphoma.