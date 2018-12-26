David W. “Pinky” Pingsterhaus, age 79, of Damiansville, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born October 17, 1939 in Germantown, son of the late Bernard “Ben” and Sophia “Sophie”, nee Langenhorst, Pingsterhaus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Haselhorst-Hollenkamp; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Loretta, nee Edgar, Rednour; brother-in-law, Herb Haselhorst; sisters-in-law, Pat Pingsterhaus and Carolyn Nicholson; and a niece, Nicole Nicholson.

Surviving are his wife Ruth A., nee Rednour, Pingsterhaus of Damiansville, whom he married September 2, 1967 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Sparta; children, Donna (Brent) Goebel of Damiansville, Renee (Mark) Lampe of Carlyle, Karen (Rodney) Lacaze of New Baden, and Ben Pingsterhaus of Damiansville; grandchildren, Luke, Lance, and Nolan Goebel, Allison Lampe, Sophia and Everett Lacaze; siblings, Norbert (Alice) Pingsterhaus of Germantown, Herb (Jodi) Pingsterhaus of Carlyle, Paul (Kay) Pingsterhaus of Anna, TX, Glennon Pingsterhaus of Germantown, and Ruth (Paul) Spihlmann of Germantown; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis (Susan) Hollenkamp of Carlyle and Richard (Marcia) Rednour of Coulterville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pinky was a veteran of the United States Army and was a former hog farmer, worked at Joseph Becker Brick and DCA Construction in Breese, and later retired as the custodian at Damiansville Elementary and St. Damian Parish. He enjoyed gardening, wine making, fishing, playing euchre and pinochle, bowling for Fuehne’s Tavern bowling team, but most of all watching all of his grandchildren compete in sporting events and extracurricular activities.

David was a member of St. Damian Catholic Church and Holy Name, Damiansville Development Club, Albers Knights of Columbus Council 9768, and Laborers International Union of North America Local 459.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church with Fr. Anthony Onyango and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer presiding. Interment will be in St. Damian Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to Damiansville Elementary or St. Damian Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home.