Abby Elizabeth Robke, age 30, of Germantown, died Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 4, 1988 in Belleville, her mother Phyllis, nee Moss, Mahlandt and husband Dave survive in Breese and her father Larry Funk and wife Kelly survive in Maryville.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Adam Robke of Germantown, whom she married April 13, 2013 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; siblings, Aaron (friend Bri Timmons) Funk of Edwardsville and Mollie Funk of Breese; maternal grandmother, Shirley, nee Athmer, Moss of Aviston; paternal grandmother, Jo Ann, nee Krausz, Funk of Mascoutah; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Carol, nee Beer, Robke of Germantown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brian and Kristi Robke and their children, Jacey and Nolan of St. Rose; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Arnold Moss and paternal grandfather, Leland Funk.

Abby graduated from Mascoutah High School in 2006 and played basketball at Kaskaskia College in Centralia where she earned a degree in Radiology in 2008. She formerly worked at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis as an x-ray technician. Abby enjoyed boating, shopping, but most of all hanging out with family and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Aviston.

Visitation will be Friday, December 14, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation or to the Jimmy V. Foundation and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com.