Arlene E. “Sis” Drda, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, December 06, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, February 27, 1931, in Summerfield, IL, the daughter of Albert and Pearl (nee Wahl) Bauer.

On Monday, September 01, 1952, she married Leonard T. “Lenny” Drda at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, by Msgr. Whalen.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; St. Ann Altar Society; T.O.P.S. for 20 years; Past President of Highland Democratic Women; Madison County Democratic Women; Weinheimer Senior Citizens Club; American Legion Auxiliary Post #439 for 29 years; Election Judge for 47 years.

Mrs. Drda was born at Summerfield, IL; reared there; graduating in 1945 from Summerfield Grade School; graduating from Lebanon High School in 1949. Following graduation, she worked in St. Louis for Laclede Gas for three years. She and her husband moved to Highland following their marriage. Her children were all reared in Highland. When they were older, she had worked at the Highland Home for nine years (1985-1994). Mrs. Drda volunteered as a Meals on Wheels driver for 5 years; volunteered with her church, (St. Paul Catholic Church), as a Sunday School Teacher and at local nursing homes, and was a Girl Scout Leader. She has been an Election Judge since 1968. She worked at Wal-Mart in Highland for 11 years starting at age 70. She was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She always attended the grandchildren’s athletic events and helped them in any way possible. “Sis” was a mushroom hunter! She enjoyed collecting pens and post cards. Her family time was very important to her. The family had travelled to Florida; she and Lenny had vacationed in Hawaii, France, Switzerland, Germany and (of course) Las Vegas.

Survivors include:

Husband – Leonard T. “Lenny” Drda, Highland, IL

Daughter – Linda L. Drda, CPA, Schaumburg, IL

Son – Robert A. (Marilyn) Drda, Highland, IL

Daughter – Cheryl A. Drda, JD (Husband Scott A. Manuel, JD), Springfield, IL

Son – David J. Drda, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kristi L. Drda (Husband – Nathan McPherson), Winter Garden, FL

Grandchild – Jason A. (Yuliya) Drda, Westfield, IN

Grandchild – Bailey P. Manuel, Springfield, IL

Great Grandchild – Madison R. McPherson, Winter Garden, FL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert C. Bauer – Died 3/26/1972

Mother – Pearl E. Bauer, nee Wahl – Died 2/04/1992

Brother – Arvel L. Bauer – Died 6/06/2007.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 10, 2018, and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice; Highland Home or American Cancer Society.