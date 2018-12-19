Deacon Richard E. Bagby, age 69, of Germantown, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at St. Louis University Hospital.

He was born August 13, 1949 in Belleville, a son of the late Edgar W. and Marian D., nee Harper, Bagby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bagby; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Helen, nee Schreiber, Stoltz; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret Ann and Jim Ducharme and Virginia and Mike Grafe.

Surviving are his wife Pat, nee Stoltz, Bagby, whom he married June 5, 1971 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Centreville; sons, Brian (Melissa) Bagby of Edwardsville, Mark (Danyel) Bagby of Belleville, and Nick (Kim) Bagby of Belleville; grandchildren, Andrew Bagby, Kyleigh, Abygail, and Connor Bagby, Rebecca and Mackenzie Bagby; sister, Jane (Dan) Green of Lewisburg, TN; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Liz (Jim) Laurent of Wood River, IL; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Bagby received his master’s degree in Educational Specialist from SIU-Edwardsville and taught English and Social Studies for 33 years at Central Community High School in Breese until his retirement. In addition to teaching, he also served as the Scholar Bowl Coach, No Child Left Behind Director, School Newspaper Advisor, and the Drama Director at the high school.

Deacon Bagby attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology through the Diocese of Belleville and was ordained as a Deacon on July 26, 2008 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville by The Most Reverend Edward Braxton.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown where he served as Deacon, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 and Fourth Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly, was a former leader serving 40+ years for the Boy Scouts of America-Okaw Valley Council and Lewis and Clark Council (holder of the Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow and both he and his wife Pat received the Silver Beaver Award) and also was the director of Camp Joy for 10 years, former President, Advisory Board, and Board of Directors of the NEAIEA teacher’s union, Pre Cana Team Leader for the North Central Deanery, volunteer for the American Cancer Society for 15 years, Germantown Kernel Nut Club, Germantown Jaycees, and former school board member at Germantown Elementary.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster, Fr. Patrick Peter, Fr. Edward Schaefer, Fr. Dennis Schaefer, Deacon Bob Lanter, and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown at a later date.

Visitation will be Friday, December 21, 2018 from 2:30-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

The Breese Knights of Columbus will hold services at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Fourth Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly Chalice Service at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the church.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and any other gifts, memorials may be made to Catholic Urban Programs, St. Vincent De Paul Society, or the Diocese of Belleville Deaconate Formation and will be received at the church or though Moss Funeral Home who is surviving the Bagby family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com