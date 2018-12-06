Elinor M. Hall Stille, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 05, 2018, in rural Pocahontas, IL.

She was born April 19, 1932, in Highland, IL, the daughter of John and Irene (nee Brown) Cullen.

On Marth 15, 1952 she married Earl W. Hall. He passed away March 6, 1994. She later remarried Marvin L. Stille. He passed away September 22, 2012.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Women’s Guild, Church Council, Many Other Church Boards, Church Choir and Sunday School Teacher; Bond County Homemakers Extension; Highland Women’s Connection; Active in the Faith Countryside Community Village.

Born at Highland, IL; grew up at Troy, IL, until 1961. She and her husband Earl then moved to Old Ripley, east of Alhambra, where they moved onto the Brown family farm. She was a homemaker and helped her husband with many tasks around the farm. In 1995 she moved to Highland shortly after Earl’s death. She later remarried and moved to New Douglas to the Stille family farm. She later moved back to Highland in January of 2013 after Marvin’s death. She enjoyed family and friends, sewing, music, church, traveling within the states and overseas, spending time at Florida during the winter and loved to read. She had a very strong faith and lived life to the fullest.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Kathryn S. “Kathy” (Richard, Sr. “Rick”) Porter, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Debra L. (Dale) Stocker, Champaign, IL

Step Son – Dr. Lee A. (special friend-Dawn Gray) Stille, Dearborn, MI

Step Daughter-in-law – Barbara Kay Stille, (nee Shoot), Woodbury, MN

Grandchild – Richard A. (Danielle) Porter, Jr., Troy, IL

Grandchild – Megan M. Porter, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Amber L. (Eric) Kesler, Champaign, IL

Step Grandchild – Heather M. (Nick) Britsky, Ottumwa, IA

Step Grandchild – David J. “Jake” Stille, Bloomington, IL

Step Grandchild – Emma K. Stille, Bloomington, IL

Great Grandchild – Kylee E. Hediger, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Carson A. Porter, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Alexis M. Porter, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Savannah J. Porter, Troy, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Nikolas C. Kesler, Champaign, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Parker A. Kesler, Champaign, IL

Step Great Grandchild – River L. Kesler, Champaign, IL

Sister – Dorothy (Jack) Rees, Highland, IL

Brother In-law – John Kasino, Collinsville, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – John W. Cullen

Mother – Irene Cullen (nee Brown)

First Husband – Earl W. Hall – Married 3/15/1952; Died 3/06/1994

Second Husband – Marvin L. Stille – Married 2/13/2000; Died 9/22/2012

Daughter – Mary Lou Hall – Died 1/15/2006

Step Son – David N. Stille – Died 12/18/2017

Sister In-law – Eva Mae Kasino

Brother In-law – James Hall

Sister In-law – Gay Hall

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, December 09, 2018, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, December 10, 2018, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 10, 2018, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL, with Rev. John Mindrup officiating.

Interment will be at Brown Cemetery in Old Ripley, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ.