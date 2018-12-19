Eric Curtis Rommerskirchen, age 41, of Pocahontas, IL passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 21, 2018 at 10:30 AM at The Pocahontas United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 4-7 PM at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Pocahontas United Methodist Church, The Pocahontas Elementary School, or The Pocahontas Little League.

Eric was born June 27, 1977 in Yokosuka, Japan to Curtis C. and Ruth Ann (Fletcher) Rommerskirchen while his father was stationed in Japan while serving in the U.S. Navy. He grew up in Pocahontas and attended Pocahontas Elementary School and graduated from Greenville High School in 1995. He attended Parkland Junior College and also S.W.I.C. He became disabled after being diagnosed with cancer 24 years ago.

He is survived by his parents Curt and Ruth Ann Rommerskirchen of Pocahontas, IL, his brother Ian Rommerskirchen and his wife Lee Anne of St. Jacob, IL, his paternal grandmother Deloris Rommerskirchen of Highland, IL, his maternal step-grandfather Richard H. Bosch of Alton, IL, his niece Hayden Marie Rommerskirchen, and his nephews Caleb Rommerskirchen and Jacob Rommerskirchen. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather William H. Fletcher, his maternal grandmother Geraldine Bosch and his paternal grandfather Freeman Rommerskirchen.