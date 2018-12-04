Frances L. Fansler, age 99 of Greenville, passed away at 4:00pm on Saturday, December 1, in Birmingham, Alabama, where she had been living for over two years to be near her daughter, Beverly Fansler Sublette.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Ministers Victor Knowles and Gregory Groves officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Prior to the funeral service, the family will receive friends at the church beginning at 9:30am. The family has requested that memorials in Frances’ memory be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Church, the Bond County Senior Citizens’ Center, or the Bond County Humane Society either at the Church or at Donnell-Wiegand.

Frances Lucille Piro, the daughter of Lacy Piro and Annetta Baleria Piro, was born on October 2, 1919, in Panama, Illinois. She lived there until the age of four when her family moved to Donnellson, Illinois. Frances attended the Donnellson grade school before graduating from Greenville High School in 1936. Frances attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated in 1940, with a degree in English and Latin and a minor in French. After graduation, Frances taught secondary school in Willow Hill for one year and Donnellson High School for three years before beginning a 30 year career at Mulberry Grove High School. During that time, she taught language arts, Latin, and social studies, and spent the last 10 years serving as the guidance counselor before retiring in 1979. While still teaching, Frances earned her Master’s degree in Counselor Education in 1969. In retirement, Frances volunteered at the Bond County Senior Citizens’ Center and the hospital Thrift Store.

Frances and Forrest Victor Fansler were united in marriage on July 25, 1941, in St. Charles, Missouri. They enjoyed over 59 years together before Victor’s death on April 10, 2001. During World War II, Frances and Victor lived in Washington, D.C. and Frances worked for the Civil Service. The family moved to Greenville in 1943 and purchased the Seldom Idle Farm in 1947. Frances is survived by her son: Ronald Victor (Caren) Fansler of Edwardsville; her daughter: Beverly Fansler Sublette of Birmingham, Alabama; two granddaughters: Susanne (Wesley) Russell of Birmingham, Alabama, Elizabeth (Matthew) Ostendorf of Raleigh, North Carolina; and four great-grandchildren: William Jackson Russell, Adam Wesley Russell, Anne Elizabeth Russell, and Margaret Judith Ostendorf. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Victor, and her son-in law, Dr. Jack Sublette.

Frances was an active member of many organizations including; Delta Kappa Gamma (50+ years), Hillsboro Order of the Eastern Star (50 + years), Utlaut Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Bond County Retired Teachers, Bond County Home Extension, the Viola Thompson Scholarship Committee, Pierian Club past President, Red Hat Society of Mulberry Grove, and several local bridge clubs. She was a member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Frances was a caring person who loved and encouraged people and made many friends throughout her life. She will be missed by all who knew her.