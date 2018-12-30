Frank Alan Vollintine, 69, of Walshville, IL passed away at 3:07 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Frank, known as “Bud” to his family and “Al” to his friends, was born March 7, 1949 in Hillsboro, IL, the son of Earl and Dorothy (Allen) Vollintine.

Bud graduated from Litchfield High School in 1968. He worked for Roller Derby for many years, as well as Bunn-o-matic in Springfield as a security guard. He was also a prison guard in Joliet and a mail carrier for a brief time. Bud enjoyed throwing darts, bowling, and watching CSI and Criminal Minds.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Carol Vollintine; brother-in-law, Kenneth Russell “Butch” Giller; and nephew, Bryan Raye Giller.

Bud is survived by his siblings, Erylenne (husband, Charles “Tony”) Markulakis, Sr. of Wilsonville, IL, Diane Giller of Hillsboro, IL, Lyman Vollintine of Walshville, IL, and Terry (companion, Libby McGill) of Walshville, IL; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2018 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086, with Pastor Randy Sands officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.