Gerald D. Suhre, 89, of Highland, IL, died, Monday, December 31, 2018 at his residence, with his family by his side.

Gerald was born July 25, 1929 in Alton, IL to Frederick and Nora (nee Stille) Suhre. On October 16, 1949, he married Gatha Gailbraith at Salem United Church of Christ.

He was a member of Carpenter’s Local, St. Louis, MO. Gerald loved fishing and camping. He enjoyed woodworking, having a deep desire to create things with his own hands. Gerald was known for his sense of humor. He especially enjoyed time with his family.

Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Gatha Suhre, Highland, IL; son, Leonard (Donna) Suhre, Alhambra, IL; grandchildren, Dr. Chris (Morrow) Suhre, MD, and Nicole (John) Dick; great grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Samantha & Jillian Suhre, and Jacob & Evelyn Dick; siblings, Ruth Hosto, Alhambra, IL, Robert (Jane) Suhre, Collinsville, IL, Raymond (Susan) Suhre, Troy, IL; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Nora Suhre; grandson, Ryan Leonard Suhre; brother-in-law, Robert Hosto.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Alhambra or the Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at First Baptist Church, Alhambra, IL

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:30 am, First Baptist Church, Alhambra, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Mark Gause

Interment: Salem Evangelical Cemetery, Alhambra, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL