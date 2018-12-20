Gervase Emil Diekemper, age 76 of Carlyle, passed away at the Carlyle Health Center on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Gervase was born on July 21, 1942, in Belleville, Illinois, a son of Joseph F. and Mathilda M. (Breiner) Diekemper. He married Linda Jolene Cleek on October 1, 1967, and she preceded him in death on January 30, 1988. He married Kay S. Wilson on April 28, 1990, at St. Theresa Marydale, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Kay, Mr. Diekemper is also survived by a son – Matthew Jude Diekemper of Carlyle; step son – Edward L. Stallons (Rebecca) of St Charles, MO; four grandchildren – Nicholas Stallons (Caitlyn) of St. Louis, MO, Brianna Cowart of Carlyle, and Kennadie and Hunter Stallons of St Charles, MO; sister – Tina Wiegman (Marvin) of Carlyle, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gervase was preceded in death by his parents – Joseph and Mathilda Diekemper, first wife Linda Diekemper, step daughter-Sara M. Harris, and sister – Mary Ellen Beine.

Mr. Diekemper graduated from Mater Dei High School in 1960 and then served in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he worked in Civil Services for the United States Army Aviation Systems Command, retiring in 1993. He later worked at First National Bank in Carlyle for many years. Gervase was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle, as well as the Beckemeyer American Legion, Post 1227 and the National Rifle Association. He loved travelling, hunting, and fishing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle. His wishes were to donate his body to Wash. U.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation or to Mater Dei High School and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.zierenfuneralhome.com.