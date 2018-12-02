Gloria Jean Schmitt, age 68 of Springfield, IL, died Saturday, November 24, 2018, at her residence in Springfield, IL.

She was born February 24, 1950, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Beulah (nee McCain) Schmitt.

Gloria was born in Highland and grew up in Marine until age 10 when her family moved to White City near Mt. Olive. She graduated Mt. Olive High School in 1968 and later attended a business college. She got a job with the State of Illinois and moved to Springfield, IL where she has lived since. She retired for the Dept of Human Services – Disabilities and Rehabilitation Services, for the State of IL in 2002. She was an avid reader and liked to crochet.

Survivors include :

Brother – Roland F. “Sonny” (Phyllis) Schmitt, Staunton, IL

Brother – Arnold A. “Buddy” (Ruth Ann) Schmitt, Walshville, IL

Sister – Joyce A. (Robert) Hamer, Greenville, SC

Sister – Rae Marie Bokamp, Springfield, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

Friends – Many .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Raymond O. Schmitt – Died 9/2/1981

Mother – Beulah H. Schmitt nee McCain – Died 9/11/2002

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 06, 2018, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL .

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society