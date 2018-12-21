Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Gerstner, age 85, of Breese, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born August 24, 1933 in Breese Twp., a daughter of the late Dwight and Clara, nee Kessmann, Wade.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Gerstner, whom she married December 5, 1953 in Carlyle and he died October 1, 1999; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Gerstner; sisters, Imogene Wade and Geraldine Becker; brothers, Dwight Wade and Jerry Wade; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aloys and Gertrude, nee Meyer, Gerstner; sister-in-law, Marlene Gerstner; and brother-in-law, Bob Gerstner.

Surviving are her sons, Gary Gerstner and Rick (Barb) Gerstner all of Breese; grandchildren, Brian (Sara) Gerstner, Brent (Amanda) Gerstner, Brad (Alicia) Gerstner, Adam (Maggie) Gerstner, Justin (Ashley) Gerstner, and Logan (friend Olivia Koch) Gerstner; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Hudson, Leni, Carson, Harper, Harris, and Calvin; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald Gerstner of Breese, Eugene Becker of Centralia, Ruth Gerstner of Trenton, and Dot Wade of Edwardsville.

Mrs. Gerstner worked as the office manager at Gerstner Plumbing in Breese until her retirement. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese where she was involved with the rummage sale and catered numerous funeral luncheons. Jackie enjoyed bowling and was a longtime member of the Krebs Studio Bowling Team, she was a proud Mater Dei Football Grandma, and her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Mater Dei High School Football Program and will be received at the funeral home.

