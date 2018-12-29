John William “Bill” Cooper, Sr., 77, of Coffeen, IL, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 3:55 a.m. at Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hillsboro, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, IL. Rev. Terry Westerfield, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate, assisted by Rev. Greg Courtwright. Inurnment will in in the Columbarium, First United Methodist Church, Vandalia, IL.

Mr. Cooper was born on May 19, 1941 in Marion, IL to the late John Edward and Helen L. (Albright) Cooper. He was a 1959 graduate of Marion High School, Marion, IL. He attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned an Associate Degree in Electronics and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics. He attended Eden Theological Seminary of St Louis and earned a Master of Divinity. He retired as a United Methodist Minister. He married Mildred Carolyn Wharry on November 23, 1962 in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Paulton, IL and she survives in Coffeen, IL. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Vandalia, IL. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

Mr. Cooper is also survived by his children, Terri Lynn Drees of Trenton, IL and John William (wife Peggy) Cooper, Jr. of Coffeen, IL; six grandchildren, George (wife Jamie) Timmermann of Mascoutah, IL; Tyler (wife Jamie) Cooper of Coffeen, IL; Jami Drees (friend Travis Blumhorst) of Lebanon, IL; Colby Cooper of Coffeen, IL; Kerriann Cooper of Coffeen, IL; and Joseph Drees of Trenton, IL; 5 great-grandchildren, Bryce and Kaden Timmermann of Mascoutah, IL; and Jase, Mason and Maebry Cooper of Coffeen, IL; and a brother, Bobby Joe Cooper of Marion, IL.

Mr. Cooper was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann James.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, Vandalia, IL; The Preachers’ Aid Society, Springfield, IL; or Hillsboro United Methodist Church, Hillsboro, IL.