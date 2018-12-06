Kenneth F. “Ken” Wagner, age 69 of rural Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, December 05, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born December 30, 1948, in Highland, IL, the son of Orville and Veronica (nee Grapperhaus) Wagner.

On April 18, 1970, he married Alvera B. Miller at St. Louis, MO. She survives in rural Pocahontas, IL .

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. He was also a member of Highland Knights of Columbus #1510 – Highland, IL; Lee Iten American Legion Post #439 – Highland, IL.

Ken was born in Highland, IL and grew up northwest of Pocahontas. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Paul High School in Highland and then he attended business college in St. Louis. He enlisted in the US Army Reserves and served 24 years in Medical Supply, retiring as Master Sergeant in the early 1990’s. While in the service he was a member of the Marksman Team. He worked at Sears and eventually became Warehouse Manager, then worked at Lanter Delivery Systems in Granite City, IL. He retired in 2010. Ken bowled for many years at Hi Top for Ed & Millies team and enjoyed fishing, playing Euchre with family and friends, pitching washers, and riding his four wheeler.

Survivors include :

Wife – Alvera B. Wagner nee Miller, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Dawn L. (Fiancee Scott K. Benson) James, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Scott K. (Jamie A.) Wagner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jacob D. James, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Nicholas S. James, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Drake D. Wagner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Layne I. Wagner, Highland, IL

Nephew – Keith M. (Amanda “Mandy”) Ripperda (Godchild), Sherman, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Orville J. Wagner – Died 4/4/1986

Mother – Veronica B. Wagner nee Grapperhaus – Died 7/17/2017

Grandchild – Jayson A. Ripperda – Died 12/16/2001

Sister – Vickie M. Ripperda – Died 2/28/2005

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 09, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, December 10, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 10, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Father Scott A. Snider officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Worrior Project or Masses.