Larry A. “Shorty” Shumate, age 56 of Pierron, IL, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, February 18, 1962, in Shiloh, IL, the son of Larry and Mary (nee Hilbert) Shumate.

He was a member of Southwest Auto Racing Association – Highland, IL.

Shorty was born at Scott Air Force Base in Shiloh, IL and grew up in Highland and Pierron, IL. He graduated Highland High School in 1981 and started working at Riechman Trucking in Alhambra as a Diesel Mechanic. On May 21, 1983 he was involved in a serious auto accident that left him hemiplegic. He lived with his mother and she cared for him until 1997. Shorty was a very well known stock car driver, racing car #12, which was sponsored by Riechman Trucking. After his accident he continued to go to races every Saturday night. ” Everything he did was racing” . He always looked forward to getting deer sausage from his uncle and cousin.

Survivors include:

Mother – Mary K. Parker, nee Hilbert , Highland, IL

Son – Joe Michael Lamacchia, Mount Vernon, IL

Grandchild – Haley Jo Lamacchia, Mount Vernon, IL

Sister – Robin R. (Kenneth) Salmons, Pierron, IL

Uncle – Edward (Suzanne) Hilbert, Highland, IL

Niece – Amanda K. (Adam) Evans, Pocahontas, IL

Nephew – Danny G. (Sarah) Beard Jr., Pocahontas, IL

Nephew – Christopher A. (Betsey) Beard, Greenville, IL

Great Niece – Nichole D. Evans, Pocahontas, IL

Great Nephew – Hunter D. Beard, Pocahontas, IL

Great Niece – Alexis R. Beard, Greenville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Larry E. Shumate – Died 1/11/1995

Niece – Nichole D. Beard – Died 2/13/1982 at age 3 months.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Pastor Richard Cook, First Congregational Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.