Leslie E. Malan, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Dammert Geriatric Center-Our Lady of the Snow (The Esquilline) in Belleville, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, January 21, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Joy and Dorothy (nee Rogier) Malan.

On Saturday, April 28, 1956, he married Mary H. Malan nee Scanland at Columbia, Missouri, who survives.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, IL; First National Bank Board Member; Water Board Member; Lincoln Farm Business; Farm Management Assoc; and Pork Producers (local and international).

Leslie graduated from Highland High School in 1948, second in his class. He worked on his family farm with his brother, sisters and cousins. He attended the Agricultural Short Course at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Leslie and Roland developed some innovative farming ideas, such as slat houses and building the first liquid manure injector, when there were not available. He was part of the registered service and was drafted into the US Army. He was an Army Lieutenant with proud memories of training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and service time spent in Guam during the Korean Conflict. He lived in Highland all of his life, spending only the most recent couple of years in Shiloh or Belleville, IL, for nursing care. He was the founder of Malan Mead subdivision and was a livestock and farm equipment appraiser. He raised and sold purebred Hampshire hogs on an inter-national level with buyers and hogs exported to twenty foreign countries. He enjoyed family vacations to California and Tan-Tar-a, Lake of the Ozark’s. He had multiple visits to see family in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida and North Dakota. He enjoyed the annual Coyote roundup meals, spent the summers baling hay and straw, and tending to his large garden. He was an active member of the Pork Producers local and international chapters. He sold and raised Crow’s seed corn.

Survivors include:

Wife – Mary H. Malan, nee Scanland, Highland, IL

Daughter – Janelle S. (Partner Robert Reidelberger) Schrumpf, Highland, IL

Daughter – Catherine J. (Mark) Luginbill, Broadlands, VA

Daughter – Anne Leslie (John) Kramer, Shiloh, IL

Grandchild – Gabriel L. (Jennifer) Schrumpf, Columbus, OH

Grandchild – Danielle M. (Josh) Thompson, Webster Groves, MO

Grandchild – Michelle S. (Partner Mike Schwarz) Schrumpf, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Ben D. Luginbill, Broadlands, VA

Grandchild – Lesley Anne Luginbill, San Francisco, CA

Grandchild – Andrew J. Kramer, Shiloh, IL

Grandchild – Evan J. Kramer, Shiloh, IL

Great Grandchild – Hazel Schrumpf, Columbus, OH

Great Grandchild – Mason Junker-Schrumpf, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Maveric Schwarz, Highland, IL

Sister – Sue A. Ammann Frey, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Betty Malan, Highland, IL

Many nieces, nephews, cousins, step-daughters, step-sons and many more extended loving family members.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Joy F. Malan – Died 7/9/1992

Mother – Dorothy A. Malan, nee Rogier – Died 4/24/1964

Step Mother – Bessie E. Zilles Malan, nee Decrevel – Died 8/12/2008

Sister – Violette J. Scott – Died 3/14/2018

Brother – Roland J. Malan -Died 9/16/2002.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 04, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 05, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 05, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Rob Kirbach, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Gullick Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to FFA Scholarship at Highland Community Schools.