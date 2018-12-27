Margaret L. Richter, age 80, of Aviston, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Villa Catherine in Carlyle.

She was born August 24, 1938 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances, nee Heimann, Klostermann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Richter, whom she married September 24, 1957 at St. Rose Catholic Church and he died June 30, 2016; sisters, Catherine Koerkenmeier and husband Cletus and Dolores “Tudy” Weinheimer and husband Bernell; brothers, Vince Klostermann and Bob Klostermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Cecelia, nee Huene, Richter; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom Burk, Stanley “Butch” Richter and wives Mary and Pauline, Cornelius “Dick” Richter and wife Betty, and Clarence Schrage.

Surviving are her 9 children, 6 daughters and 3 sons, Karen Richter and husband Tom of Breese, Mary Jo “Jody” Varel and husband Leon of Bartelso, Gary Richter and wife Carol of Highland, Maureen “Reen” Isaak of Breese, Deanne Remmert of St. Rose, Tricia Weis and husband Dave of Aviston, Jill Helmkamp and husband Brent of Breese, Brad Richter and wife Jami of Aviston, and Craig Richter and wife Stephanie of Breese; 27 grandchildren, Melissa (John) Becker, Lauren (Dustin) Melton, Philip (Jenna) Varel, Luke (Danielle) Varel, Sara (Jim) Smith, Adam Richter, Aften Richter, Annalyse Richter, Colby Isaak, Megan (fiancé Clint Strieker) Isaak, Brittany Isaak, Blake Remmert, Brooke Remmert, Brady Weis, Mikaela Weis, Myah Helmkamp, Danica Helmkamp, Lydia Helmkamp, Mallory Richter, Jake Richter, Cecelia Richter, Maci Richter, Kendal Richter, Kadence Richter, and Mabree Richter, 10 great- grandchildren; siblings, Joe Klostermann and wife Becky of Breese, Edie Gerhard and husband Karl of Little Rock, AR, and Helen Klostermann of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Leann Klostermann of Breese, Don and Ruth Richter of Highland, Jim and Dolores Richter of St. Rose, Joanne and Jerome Rehkemper of St. Rose , and Dolores “Babe” and John Cotton of Clay City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a homemaker and a caretaker of all. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, past president of Mater Dei Mothers and Friends, Clinton County Homemakers Extension, and a former 4-H Leader. Margaret enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, and most of all spending time with her family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Aviston.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, December 31, 2018 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home.