Maurice E. Timmermann, age 80, of St. Rose, died Monday, December 24, 2018 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born March 17, 1938 in St. Rose, a son of the late Emily “Millie”, nee Schrage, and Victor Timmermann, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Victor “Bud” Timmermann, Jr. and his wife Mary Jane; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Frieda, nee Venhaus, Kohlbrecher; and a brother-in-law, Earl Luebbers.

Surviving are his wife Kathryn “Kit”, nee Kohlbrecher, Timmermann of St. Rose, whom he married November 5, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton; children, Michele (Bradley) Maue of Breese, Beth (Mike) Gross of Lee’s Summit, MO, Jay (Sharon) Timmermann of Aviston, and Brent (Cheryl) Timmermann of St. Rose; grandchildren, Paige (friend Jared Kues) Maue, Blake (friend Ali Amici) Maue, Devon (Josie) Gross, Lauren Gross, Jordyn Gross, Cole Timmermann, and Alaina Timmermann; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Ashlyn Gross; siblings, Richard (Ruth) Timmermann of Breese, Marian Luebbers of Carlyle, and Tom (Doris) Timmermann of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dan (Sharon) Kohlbrecher and Ben (Pam) Kohlbrecher all of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maurice was a veteran of the United State Army, was a retired dairy farmer, and worked as part-time bus driver at Community Link in Breese. His greatest joy was being around family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He was member of St. Rose Catholic and Men’s Sodality, St. Rose Development Club, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, December 28, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Clinton County Relay for Life-Tmann Team or St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home.

The Breese Knights of Columbus will hold services at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.