Melvin L. Williams, age 77 of Buchanan, MI, died Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Riveredge Rehab in Niles, MI.
He was born November 17, 1941, in Edwardsville, IL, the son of Noah and Margaret (nee Panek) Williams.
On March 17, 1962, he married Joyce S. Mayberry in Worden, IL. She passed away June 14, 2009.
He was a member of River of Life Assembly of God.
Melvin was born in Edwardsville, at the age of five he moved with his family to a farm on the outskirts of Worden. He attended The Lamb, one room Country School House and later attended Staunton Grade School. He began working at the age of 16. He and his wife moved to Michigan in 1966 where Melvin worked in the steel mill industry. They returned to the Staunton area in 1995. Melvin enjoyed woodworking: making and selling yard and garden ornaments for many years. He and Joyce worked together: he would do all the cutting and then she would paint the final product. Melvin enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed a marriage of 47 years with his wife Joyce.
Survivors include :
Son – Gregory D. Williams, Staunton, IL
Daughter – Tabatha S. (Joseph) DeRossi, Three Oaks, MI
Grandchild – Heather S. (Pete) Wendorf, Buchanan, MI
Grandchild – Janelyn Williams
Grandchild – Jessica Williams
Grandchild – Ashley DeRossi
Grandchild – Renee (Jack) Bailey
Grandchild – Joey DeRossi
Grandchild – Xavier Williams
Grandchild – Deven DeRossi
Great Grandchild – Tommy Sheldon
Great Grandchild – Zachary Sheldon
Great Grandchild – Haylie Sheldon
Great Grandchild – Kaylie Sheldon
Great Grandchild – Miley Horvath
Great Grandchild – Kevin Bailey
Great Grandchild – Gabrielle Williams
Great Grandchild – Bradley Bailey
Sister – Marie N. Null, Bethalto, IL
He was preceded in death by :
Father – Noah Williams
Mother – Margaret E. Williams , nee Panek
Wife – Joyce S. Williams nee Mayberry – Died 06/14/2009
Son – Kevin L. Williams – Died 7/30/2011, Edwardsville, IL
Grandchild – Gabrielle Williams -Died 10/26/1998
Brother – Harold P. Williams
Brother – Lester F. Williams
Brother – Elmer Williams
Brother – Kenny Williams
Brother – Eugene Williams
Sister – Ada Miller
Sister – Bernice Showalter
Sister – Dorothy Young
Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, December 28, 2018, at River of Life Assembly of God in Worden, IL, with Rev. Dee Lynn, officiating.
Interment will be at Worden City Cemetery in Worden, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family or the River of Life Assembly of God.