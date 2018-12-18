Melvin L. Williams, age 77 of Buchanan, MI, died Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Riveredge Rehab in Niles, MI.

He was born November 17, 1941, in Edwardsville, IL, the son of Noah and Margaret (nee Panek) Williams.

On March 17, 1962, he married Joyce S. Mayberry in Worden, IL. She passed away June 14, 2009.

He was a member of River of Life Assembly of God.

Melvin was born in Edwardsville, at the age of five he moved with his family to a farm on the outskirts of Worden. He attended The Lamb, one room Country School House and later attended Staunton Grade School. He began working at the age of 16. He and his wife moved to Michigan in 1966 where Melvin worked in the steel mill industry. They returned to the Staunton area in 1995. Melvin enjoyed woodworking: making and selling yard and garden ornaments for many years. He and Joyce worked together: he would do all the cutting and then she would paint the final product. Melvin enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed a marriage of 47 years with his wife Joyce.

Survivors include :

Son – Gregory D. Williams, Staunton, IL

Daughter – Tabatha S. (Joseph) DeRossi, Three Oaks, MI

Grandchild – Heather S. (Pete) Wendorf, Buchanan, MI

Grandchild – Janelyn Williams

Grandchild – Jessica Williams

Grandchild – Ashley DeRossi

Grandchild – Renee (Jack) Bailey

Grandchild – Joey DeRossi

Grandchild – Xavier Williams

Grandchild – Deven DeRossi

Great Grandchild – Tommy Sheldon

Great Grandchild – Zachary Sheldon

Great Grandchild – Haylie Sheldon

Great Grandchild – Kaylie Sheldon

Great Grandchild – Miley Horvath

Great Grandchild – Kevin Bailey

Great Grandchild – Gabrielle Williams

Great Grandchild – Bradley Bailey

Sister – Marie N. Null, Bethalto, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Noah Williams

Mother – Margaret E. Williams , nee Panek

Wife – Joyce S. Williams nee Mayberry – Died 06/14/2009

Son – Kevin L. Williams – Died 7/30/2011, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Gabrielle Williams -Died 10/26/1998

Brother – Harold P. Williams

Brother – Lester F. Williams

Brother – Elmer Williams

Brother – Kenny Williams

Brother – Eugene Williams

Sister – Ada Miller

Sister – Bernice Showalter

Sister – Dorothy Young

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Memorial service will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, December 28, 2018, at River of Life Assembly of God in Worden, IL, with Rev. Dee Lynn, officiating.

Interment will be at Worden City Cemetery in Worden, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family or the River of Life Assembly of God.