Nelda E. Sugg, age 94 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away 11:39 a.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Fireside Manor in Centralia, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Woburn Baptist in Woburn, Illinois, with Rev. Ray Stafford officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove. Memorials may be made to the Woburn Baptist Church.

Nelda Elaine, the daughter of Laurel Edward and Joyce May Elam Bingham, was born June 3, 1924 in Litchfield, Illinois. Nelda grew up in Litchfield and Mulberry Grove, attended the local schools and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1942. During WWII Nelda worked at Western Cartridge in Alton and then at Hunter’s IGA. Nelda and Dale ran Sugg’s Meat Market in the late 1950’s. She operated Flamingo Beauty Shoppe in Greenville from 1962 – 1978. Moving to Mulberry Grove in 1980, Nelda worked at Crane packing until her retirement. She loved sewing, crafts and cooking in her spare time and during retirement.

Nelda and Dale Floyd Sugg were united in marriage on March 17, 1947. They enjoyed 55 years together before his passing on February 14, 2003. Surviving are their children: Ronald Sugg of Springfield, Illinois, Larry Sugg of Greenville, Illinois, Gary Sugg and wife Janie of Sorento, Illinois, Mike Sugg and wife Terry of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, Mark Sugg and wife Natoma of Mulberry Grove,Shirley Louder of Westfield, MA and Teri Kern and husband Steve of Iuka, Illinois. Loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 26.

Nelda is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, sister Doris Knebel, daughter in-law Pam Sugg, and son-in-law Darrell Louder.

Nelda is also survived by her sister Lois Willis of Mulberry Grove, Illinois and brother Bob Bingham of Florida. She was a member of the Woburn Baptist Church and The Red Hat Society.