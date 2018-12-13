Rita C. Horstmann, of Breese and formerly of New Baden, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by her family.

She was born January 10, 1941 in Breese, a daughter of the late Henry and Clara, nee Ratermann, Zurliene.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Cornelius “Corney” Zurliene; a sister, Eileen Toennies; and brothers-in-law, Elmer Toennies, Robert Ripperda, Robert Horstmann, and Andrew Jansen.

Surviving are her husband James “Jim” Horstmann of Breese, whom she married September 25, 1962 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Donna (Kenny) Reuss of New Baden, Dean Horstmann of Aviston, Douglas (Becky) Horstmann of Trenton, DeAnn (Gary) Fuehne of Aviston, Debra (Henry) Hackmann of Summerfield, Dana (Nathan) Porzukowiak of Highland, and Doris Horstmann of Aviston; grandchildren, Joshua Reuss, Jessica Reuss, Elizabeth (Justin) Lohman, Abbigail (friend Bailey Stewart) Horstmann, Ashley (Josh) West, Anthony (friend Kacie Schaefer) Horstmann, Amanda (Ryan) Parker, James Fuehne, Nancy (Ron “Junior”) Cable, Melanie Porzukowiak, Madalyn Porzukowiak, and Evan Porzukowiak; great-grandchildren, Adaline West, Riley and Wyatt Cable; her fur-babies, Stewie and Rupert; siblings, Kathleen Ripperda of Breese, Lavern (Ethel) Zurliene of Beckemeyer, Phyllis (Bob) Dumstorff, Carol (Dave) Hummert, and Lorraine Zurliene all of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dolores (Jim) Richter of St. Rose, Joann (George) Beer of Iuka, Bill (friend Marcia) Horstmann of North Topsail Beach, NC, Patricia Jansen of Breese, John (Elaine) Horstmann, Jr. of Bartelso, Rita (Mike) Tebbe of Highland, and Rita Horstmann of Marshfield, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rita formerly worked with her husband on the dairy farm and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church in New Baden and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. Rita enjoyed flowers, playing cards, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, but most of being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Fr. Gene Neff presiding. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, New Baden.

Visitation will be Friday, December 14, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gift, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com