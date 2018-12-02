Robert R. “Bob” Frey, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, December 01, 2018, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born July 07, 1942, in Breese, IL, the son of Lester and Emma (nee Hartlage) Frey.

On July 06, 1978, he married Theresa “Terry” Lee Rutz at Highland, IL and she survives in Highland, IL .

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of Plumbers Local #360 – VFW Post #5694 Highland, IL – Lee Iten American Legion Post #439 Highland, IL.

Bob was born in Breese, IL and grew up on a farm east of Highland. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Paul High School. Afrer he graduated he worked for the State of IL Highway Maintance Dept. He then worked for Duane Essenpreis Plumbing as gas delivery man. He attended plumbing training and became a Licensed Plumber in 1967. He was drafted in the US Army in 1967 and served 2 years with duty at Fort Leonardwood, MO, Fort Sill OK, and Fort Lewis in WA, training in Artillery. He went to Vietnam and was discharged in 1969. He returned to Essenpreis Plumbing and purchased the business in the late 1980’s. He retired in 2003. Bob enjoyed attending auctions, purchasing wood antiques and refinishing them in his Oak Shop on Broadway. He loved Stock Car Racing and hung out at Chad Zobrist’s shed and watched them work on cars. He especially followed cars #78 and #84. He made multiple trips to Las Vegas and was a Cardinal Baseball fan. Twice a day he would visit Highland Diner. He really loved it when his granddaughters came to town.

Survivors include :

Wife – Theresa “Terry” L. Frey nee Rutz, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Stacy J. (Todd) Warren, South Elgin, IL

Grandchild – Sophia R. Warren, South Elgin, IL

Grandchild – Olivia C. Warren, South Elgin, IL

Sister – Marilyn H. Korte, Highland, IL

Brother – Maurice G. “Moe” (Diana) Frey (twin to Marcel), Highland, IL

Brother – Marcel George Frey (twin to Maurice) – Died 5/7/1946 at 2 days old

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Lester V. Frey – Died 12/13/2004

Mother – Emma E. Frey nee Hartlage – Died 10/20/2003

Brother In-law – James F. Korte – Died 2/11/1998

Brother In-law – Allan J. Rutz – Died 3/22/2000

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 04, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Wednesday, December 05, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Services will be at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, December 05, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL with full Military Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Christian Service Ministry or Shriners Hospital for Children.