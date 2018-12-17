Ronald Leidner

Ronald L. Leidner age 76 of south of Hookdale, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Deverick officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Donnell-Wiegand. For those who desire memorials may be made to the Greenville First Christian Church.

Ronald Leroy Leidner, the son of Harold Carl Leidner and Betty Jean Poynter Leidner, was born on February 9, 1942 in Highland Hospital. Ron grew up in Greenville attended the Greenville schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1960. Ron Attended Greenville College briefly then worked for Nevinger Manufacturing and at Pet Milk in Greenville, for B-Line in Highland, and Gateway Ammunition in St. Louis. Ron worked for the Vandalia High School then at the Greenville Water Plant in Quality Control until his retirement in 2004.

Ronald and Judy Ann Criner were united in marriage on February 5, 1962 at the Greenville First Christian Church by Pastor Frank Bush and have enjoyed over 56 years together. Judy survives as do five of their six children: Stephen M. (Beverly) Leidner of Greenville, Glenn A. Leidner of Greenville, Richard L. Leidner of Keyesport , Dale (Rosa) Leidner of San Jose, CA, Diane (Ronald) Quick of Smithboro, 6 grandchildren: Jessica Cahoon, Michelle (Ronald) Philbreck, Peter Cahoon, Leo Cahoon, Cody (Heather) Quick, Dustin (Abby) Quick, and 5 great-grandchildren: Tommy, Thea, Tyler, Alexander, and Samuel. Ron is also survived by three of his four siblings: Rodney (Delores) Leidner of East Alton, Gordon (Jean) Leidner of Davidson, MD, and Lonna Leidner Sharamitaro of Arnold, MO.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, twin daughter Glenda Leidner, and his brother Jeff Leidner.

Ron was an active member of his Church, the Greenville First Christian Church.