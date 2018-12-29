Terry L. Deichmann, age 73 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, October 07, 1945, in E. St. Louis, IL, the son of Seth and Marjorie (nee Pennington) Deichmann.

On Saturday, February 14, 1970, he married Carol Jean Deichmann, nee Garcia, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, E. St. Louis, IL, who passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL, Knights of Columbus Council 1580, Highland; Founder of the Carlyle Lake Public Hunting and Fishing Assoc.; and Carlyle Water Fowlers (Vice President for many years).

Born at E. St. Louis; grew up there and graduated from E. St. Louis High School in 1964. He began working for Alton & Southern Railway. He served with the US Marine Corp, active duty during the Vietnam War from 01/13/1966 to 05/01/1969; foreign service at Vietnam as a Air Plane Mechanic. He returned to the states and began working again for Alton & Southern Railway, retiring in 2006 as a clerk. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and did a lot of genealogy research.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Marla S. (Timothy) Hayes, Norwalk, IA

Son – Seth V. “Vince” (Jenny) Deichmann, Carlyle, IL

Son – Eric J. (Kristin) Deichmann, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Tyler V. Deichmann

Grandchild – Emily A. Deichmann

Grandchild – Allie D. Hayes

Grandchild – Justin D. Hayes

Grandchild – Austin E. Deichmann

Grandchild – Jason D. Hayes

Grandchild – Alex J. Deichmann

Grandchild – Brianna M. Suydam

Grandchild – Seth J. Deichmann

Grandchild – Carolynn R. Deichmann

Brother – Michael E. (Elaine) Deichmann, Glen Carbon, IL

Brother In-law – Jerry (Joanne) Garcia, Danville, IN

Sister-in-law – Gloria (Bob) Daws (Carol’s twin sister) , Sun City Center, FL

Sister In-law – Janet Hanley, Manassas, VA

Sister In-law – Pam (Bill) Carter, Fairview Heights, IL

Sister In-law – Joni Meehan, Waterloo, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Seth Earl Deichmann – Died 10/09/1987

Mother – Marjorie Louise Deichmann (nee Pennington) – Died 05/05/2003

Wife – Carol Jean Deichmann (nee Garcia) – Died 2/19/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, December 31, 2018, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 31, 2018, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.