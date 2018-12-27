Theresa A. Padfield, age 75, of Trenton, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Highland Healthcare Center.

She was born July 24, 1943 in Wichita Falls, TX, a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary, nee Kniepmann, Hammer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Hammer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melvin and Virginia, nee Zimmermann, Padfield; and brothers-in-law, Steve Kaufman and Virgil Padfield.

Surviving are her husband Thomas Padfield of Trenton, whom she married September 12, 1967 at St. Mary’s Church in Trenton; children, Tisha (Patrick) Flowers and Todd (Pamela) Padfield all of Trenton; grandchildren, Dylan and Nolan Flowers, Owen and Nora Padfield; siblings, Alfred (Ann) Hammer of Trenton, Carol (Ron) Kapp of Trenton, Thomas (Sandra) Hammer of Highland, JoAnn (Mike) Muston of Roscommon, MI, David (Carol) Hammer of Trenton, and Sharon Kaufman of Trenton; brother-in-law, Mike (friend Kelly) Padfield of Anderson, IN and Rita Padfield of Breese; and many nieces and nephews.

Theresa retired as the print shop supervisor at McKendree University and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be Sunday, December 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon Charles Litteken officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Church in Trenton and will be received at the funeral home.