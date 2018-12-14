Timothy R. “Tim” Klaus, age 67 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, December 13, 2018, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born August 17, 1951, in Highland, IL, the son of Willis and Marion (nee Spellerberg) Klaus.

On September 12, 1970, he married Linda Kay Ripperda at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. She survives in Highland, IL .

He was a member of Southwestern Auto Racing Association – Highland (former Vice President); National Institute for Automotive Excellance (ASE); National Rifle Association; Monday night Mixed Bowling League at Hi Top.

Tim was born and grew up in Highland. He graduated from Highland High School in 1969. He attended Ranken Technical College, graduating with honors. He served with the United States Air Force and then the Missouri Air National Guard for 6 years as a Aerospace Ground Equipment Repairman. He had worked as mechanic for CITC (Truck Centers) Inc.for 20 years as mechanic, service writer, warranty manager, body shop manager and customer service representative. He then started Klaus Service Center in 1990, He serviced all types of vehicles both diesel and automotive. He retired in 2014 and spent his retirement customizing and restoring a 1936 pickup, fixing things, taking immaculate care of his lawn, and keeping up with current events on Fox News. He enjoyed music and played drums and attended Oldies Rock Concerts. He also enjoyed going to car shows with his buddies. Annual events included Fall and Spring Turkey Run Shows in Daytona, FL, Hill Climb in Newport, IN and Frog Follies in Evansville, IN. He loved going to Disney World in FL and visiting antique shops and flea markets. You could often catch him enjoying Reece’s Cups and RC Cola. Tim was a “Jack of All Trades”. He did plumbing, electrical, wood working, metal fabrication, excavation work, farming and home remodeling. If it could be built, he could build it. Tim was a devout son, caring for his mother when her health declined and she could no longer stay at home on her own. He visited her daily, even when she didn’t recognize him. He was also a loving father, husband, and grandfather. He taught all his family, “If it was easy anyone could do it”, “Never give up” and “Do things the right way”. With all he had going on in life, he was never to busy to spend time with his grandsons.

Survivors include :

Wife – Linda K. Klaus, nee Ripperda, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tracie L. (Dan) Lucas, Highland, IL

Daughter – Wendy K. (Significant Other Matt Zajac) Klaus, Trenton, IL

Son – Theodore R.”Ted” (Abbey) Klaus, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Eli Daniel Lucas, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Parker J.S. Coppedge, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jayden M. Coppedge, Highland, IL

Mother-in-law – Elinor S. Ripperda, Highland, IL

Extended Family – Kailey M. Zajac, Highland, IL

Extended Family – Taylor A.M. Zajac, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Willis C. Klaus – Died 3/11/1997

Mother – M. Betty Klaus, nee Spellerberg – Died 5/30/2017

Brother – Ned Calvin Klaus – Died 2/23/2017

Father-in-law – Vincent H. Ripperda – Died 6/02/2009

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 10, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Highland Community Foundation ffor Technical Education Scholarship.