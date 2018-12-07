Tracy L. Hagler, age 57 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 06, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, June 24, 1961, in Vandalia, IL, the son of John and Sue (nee Shipley) Hagler.

Tracy was born at Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL. He was a loving and caring person who loved to joke around. He loved his nieces and nephews and especially his great niece and great nephews. They where the joy of his life. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. He also enjoyed bowling. He attended Grantfork Elementary School and Highland High School. Tracy worked at several places, Grantfork Meats, Home Nursery, Grantfork Bowl, The Wedge, EF Truck Service, delivered newspapers for the Belleville News Democrat and USA Today and worked for Gas Mart.

Survivors include:

Father – John L. “Bud” Hagler, Pocahontas, IL

Mother – Sue Hagler (nee Shipley), Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Sherri S. (Kent) Bohnenstiehl, Marine, IL

Brother – Brian Keith (Linda) Hagler, Highland, IL

Brother – Robbie L. Hagler, Pocahontas, IL

Nephew – Jason (Kala) Schwarz, Pocahontas, IL

Niece – Megan (Brent) Timmermann, Pierron, IL

Niece – Madeline Sirko, Highland, IL

Nephew – Dominic Sirko, Highland, IL

Great Nephew – Eli Timmermann, Pierron, IL

Great Nephew – Jake Schwarz, Pocahontas, IL

Great Nephew – Drew Schwarz, Pocahontas, IL

Great Niece – Addison Timmermann, Pierron, IL

Godfather – Mike Leitschuh.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 08, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 08, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.