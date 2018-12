Viola M. Potts Ennen, age 85 of rural Smithboro, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018 in Greenville.

In keeping with her wishes no public services will be held and private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials in Vi’s memory may be made to the Greenville V.F.W. Post 1377 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.