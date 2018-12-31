Wayne O. Stille, age 92 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born June 17, 1926, in Hamel, IL, the son of Arthur and Hilda (nee Rohkaste) Stille.

On August 27, 1950, he married Alice Ann Hosto and she survives in Alhambra.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Salem Church Council, Alhambra Zoning Board, and Salem United Church of Christ Men’s Fellowship.

Wayne was born on the family farm in Hamel Township. He attended Columbia country school and graduated Edwardsville High School in 1944. He worked the family farm and was a substitute Rural Mail Carrier. He later worked for Hamel Redi Mix as a truck driver. Then he worked construction as a laborer out of Edwardsville Local Labor Union. After his retirement he maintained Olive Cemetery and Salem UCC Cemetery for many years. He had served on the Alhambra Zoning Board and was very active at Salem UCC. He taught Sunday School for many years, served on Church Council, Men’s Fellowship, and the Salem Cemetery Board. He was founder of Alhambra Khoury League, and coached baseball and softball for many years. Wayne as a 4-H Leader and he enjoyed bowling, playing cards and taking his wife dancing every chance he could. He was very devoted to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended every one of their activities as they grew up.

Survivors include:

Wife – Alice A. Stille, nee Hosto, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Rita A. (Karl) Smith, Highland, IL

Son – Timothy W. (Kathy) Stille, Alhambra, IL

Son – Stanley G. (Nancy) Stille, Bethalto, IL

Son – Steven C. Stille (Fiance Sue Liefer), Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Rebecca S. (Eugene) Froman, Alhambra, IL

Grandchildren – Ten

Great Grandchildren – Seventeen

Great Great Grandchild – One

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Arthur H. Stille – Died 1949

Mother – Hilda L. Stille, nee Rohkaste – Died 1976

Son – LeWayne A. Stille – Died 11/18/1953

Daughter – Ruby Ann Stille – Died 7/20/1955

Brother – Maurice D. “Scrub” Stille – Died 11/7/2017

Brother – Eldon A. “Punk” Stille – Died 1963

Brother – Marvin L. Stille – Died 9/22/2012

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 03, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, January 04, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 04, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. John Mindrup, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Hitz Memorial Home.