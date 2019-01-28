Bernell D. Warnecke, age 86 of Breese, IL, died Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL.

He was born on February 11, 1932, in Highland, IL, the son of Harold and Florence (nee Wringe) Warnecke.

On July 11, 1953, he married Yvonne M. Jenny at St. Paul E&R Church in Jamestown, IL.

He was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ. He was also a member of St. Paul UCC Men’s Brotherhood – Breese American Legion Post #252 – Clinton County Farm Bureau.

Bernell was born at Highland and grew up on the family farm south of Jamestown. He graduated Breese High School in 1950. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 with duty in Japan. He operated a grain and dairy farm north of Breese. He retired from the dairy in 1977 and retired from grain and livestock in the early 1990’s. He also worked at Alton Box Board in Highland from 1956 to 1982. Bernell served a number of terms on the Breese Community School Board in the 1960’s. He also held many offices in the St. Paul United Church of Church and in the Men’s Brotherhood. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan.

Survivors include :

Wife – Yvonne M. Warnecke nee Jenny, Breese, IL

Son – David N. (Jan) Warnecke, Caseyville, IL

Daughter-in-law – Diane L. Warnecke nee Marcus, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Sarah N. (Jason) Timmermann, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Jenny R. (Greg) Santel, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Catherine J. (Michael) Babinski, Aviston, IL

Grandchild – Joseph D. (Fiance Jasmine Carpenter) Warnecke, St. Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Nicholas G. Warnecke

Great Grandchild – Jadyn R. Schulte

Great Grandchild – Charlotte Y. Santel

Great Grandchild – Norah I. Santel

Great Grandchild – Andrew M. Babinski

Great Grandchild – Jayce Timmermann

Great Grandchild – Jeremy Timmermann

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Harold C. Warnecke – Died 11/11/1988

Mother – Florence —- Warnecke nee Wringe – Died 10/16/1977

Son – Allen L. Warnecke – Died 4/11/2014

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 02, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev Don WL Propeck officiating.

Interment will be at Jamestown Cemetery in Jamestown, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Cemetery or St. Paul UCC.