Colleen Poss, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born March 18, 1928, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Phineas and Irene (nee Gilomen) Sackett.

On May 16, 1946, she married Homer H. Poss, Jr. at E & R Church in Highland, IL, by Rev. Fred C. Aldrich. Homer passed away on January 18, 2005.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a member of VFW Auxiliary to Post 5694-Highland, IL (Past President); St. Josephs Hospital Auxiliary-Highland, IL.

Colleen was born and grew up in Highland, IL. She attended Highland School. She worked at Wick Organ Co. She was working at Michael’s Bowling Alley when she met her husband. They married after a 5 month courtship. She worked as a Bus Driver in the 1960’s, retiring in the early 1980’s. She was a dedicated member of the VFW Post 5694 Auxiliary. She was in charge of the kitchen over 20 years. She was known area wide for her potato salad served at the VFW Fish Frys on Friday nights. She was a Auxiliary member for 70 years and past president. She was First Lady of Highland for 8 years when her husband served as Mayor from 1978-1986. Together they represented Highland at the Sister City, Sursee, Switzerland in 1982. Colleen bowled a the VFW and at Poplar Junction for many years, enjoyed Bingo at the VFW and loved cooking and baking for her family. She followed the St. Louis Cardinals and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include :

Son – Keith T. (Laurie) Poss, Highland, IL

Daughter – Sherry L. Fletcher, Highland, IL

Daughter – Sheila L. (Lynn) Beil (Twin), Highland, IL

Son – Michael S. Poss, Fairview Heights, IL

Grandchild – Jamie Lynn (James) Patrick, Columbia, MO

Grandchild – Jennifer Ann (Michael) Gilbert, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Ryan M. (Melissa) Poss, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Hannah Grace Patrick, Columbia, MO

Great Grandchild – Harrison Hartford Poss, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Hudson Bane Patrick, Columbia, MO

Great Grandchild – Griffin Michael Gilbert, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Expected Great Grandchild – Poss in July 2019

Sister-in-law – Joan Sackett, Highland, IL

Sister-in-law – Myra Poss, Eldon, MO

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Phineas E. Sackett, died 9/22/1962

Mother – Irene B. Sackett Brookman, nee Gilomen – died 1/13/1986

Step Father – Kenneth L. Brookman, died 11/7/1987

Husband – Homer H. Poss, Jr., died 1/18/2005

Daughter – Shelly Poss (Twin – Stillborn) (died 5/21/1964)

Brother – Billy George Sacket, died 6/19/2007, Highland, IL

Father-in-law – Homer H. Poss, Sr. – Died 3/13/1967

Mother-in-law – Laura Poss Riggs (nee Ohl) – Died 11/24/1985

Son-in-law – John L. “Jack” Fletcher – Died 1/17/1999

Brother In-law – Duane Poss – Died 1989

Brother In-law – Thomas R. Poss, Sr. – Died 3/2/2010

Brother In-law – Oliver Gordon Poss – Died 8/1939

Sister-in-law – Rosalie Poss – Died 12/10/1999

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Will VerDuin officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ; VFW Post 5694 or Highland Area Christian Service Ministry (HACSM).