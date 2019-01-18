Diann J. Thiems, age 78 of Edwardsville, IL, died Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born September 01, 1940, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Edward and Viola (nee Mettler) Broniec.

On September 16, 1961, she married Gary W. Thiems at E & R Church in Highland, IL. He passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2016.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a former member of Wood River Moose.

Diann was a graduate of Greenville High School, Greenville, IL, in 1956. (She was the Jitterbug Queen at the school.) The Broniec family had moved to Old Ripley, IL in 1953. They subsequently moved to Highland in 1958. Diann was a graduate of Alvareita College of Cosmetology in Edwardsville and started working in her mother’s shop in Highland. She opened her own shop at 1321 Broadway as Dianne Beauty Shop. When She and Gary built a new home on Helvetia Drive she moved her shop there. They lived in Roxanna, then in Edwardsville where, in1972, Gary started Thiems Construction Co. Subsequently they developed Fox Creek Golf Course in 1992. She became a resident of Cedarhurst this past fall . She enjoyed gardeing, cooking, boating and spending time at their home on Table Rock Lake in Missouri, and also at their home Marco Island in Florida. She and her husband were fantastic dancers. She was a dedicated grandmother.

Survivors include :

Son – Terry L. (Dee) Thiems, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Tad W. (Justina “Tina” Carroll) Thiems Sr., Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Tara N. Thiems, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Taylor L. (Fiancee Brandon Baker)Thiems, Worden, IL

Grandchild – Tanya M. (Significant Other Keith Chandler) Thiems, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Tianna J. “Tia” Thiems, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Tad W. “T. J.” Thiems, Jr., Edwardsville, IL

Brother – James E. (Janet) Bronice, Highland, IL

Sister – Susan T. Pfister, Highland, IL

Sister-in-law – Rita C. Rinderer, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

Great Nieces & Nephews – Many .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Edward M. Broniec – Died 10/30/1993

Mother – Viola I. Broniec nee Mettler – Died 9/27/1978

Husband – Gary W. Thiems – Died 10/13/2016

Brother In-law – Roger A. Pfister Sr. – Died 3/7/2015

Brother In-law – Dale F. Rinderer – Died 2/11/2018

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 21, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Will VerDuin officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.