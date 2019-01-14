Donald J. “Duck” Huelsmann, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL.

He was born April 04, 1935, in Breese, IL, the son of Otto and Kate (nee Korte) Huelsmann.

On September 26, 1961, he married Janet C. Rehkemper at St. Rose , IL. She passed away on February 01, 2014.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, IL

Don was born at Breese, IL and grew up on a farm west of Breese. He graduated Aviston High School and attended SIU Carbondale. He served with the US Army with duty in Hawaii. When he returned home, he farmed and raised pigs, cattle, sheep, and chickens on a farm on Old State Road west of Breese. He also worked as a carpenter for Alberternst Construction Co. In retirement he drew construction plans for Wiegmann Construction Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and eating out with his retired friends. He loved playing Euchre with his sons and grandchildren, watching NASCAR, golf and the Baseball Cardinals. His dog Bella was always with him.

Survivors include:

Son – Leonard A. (Barb) Huelsmann, Highland, IL

Son – Russel D. (Michele) Huelsmann, Aviston, IL

Son – Dean T. Huelsmann, Summerfield, IL

Grandchild – Sarah M. (Junior) White, Coffeen, IL

Grandchild – Kyle T. (Samantha) Heimann, Beckemeyer, IL

Grandchild – Chad R. Heimann, Beckemeyer, IL

Grandchild – Renee K. (Courtney) Dugan, Germantown, IL

Grandchild – Phillip D. (Kaitlynn) Heimann, TX

Grandchild – Tyler M. Heimann, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Christina J. (Steve) Carey, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Ashley M. (Joel) Tebbe, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Stephanie H. (Significant Other Aaron Hediger) Huelsmann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Justin A. (Sara) Huelsmann, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Erika J. Huelsmann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Deidra A. Huelsmann, Hoffman, IL

Grandchild – Nicole B. Huelsmann, IN

Grandchild – Kendra L. (Carl) Beer, Aviston, IL

Grandchild – Brent J. Huelsmann, Aviston, IL

Grandchild – Derek J. (Trista) Huelsmann, Carlyle, IL

Great Grandchild – Hailey M. Huelsmann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Aubrey K. Tebbe, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Braxton W. Tebbe, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Easton A. Carey, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Whitney C. Carey, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Kylee E. Hediger, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Austin White, Coffeen, IL

Great Grandchild – Jillian White, Coffeen, IL

Great Grandchild – Jonah White, Coffeen, IL

Great Grandchild – Julia Heimann, Beckemeyer, IL

Great Grandchild – Charlie Heimann, Beckemeyer, IL

Great Grandchild – Rhett P. Seefeldt, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Uzziah Dugan, Germantown, IL

Great Grandchild – Hazel E. Beer, Aviston, IL

Great Grandchild – Adilynn M. Huelsmann, Carlyle, IL

Sister – Delores (Cyril) Weis (Twin to Don), Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Mary Jane (Sylvester) Middeke, Altamont Springs, FL

Sister-In-Law – Darlene A. (Arthur) Rehkemper Timmermann, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law – Monica I. Rehkemper, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law – Betty Huelsmann, Aviston, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Otto H. Huelsmann – Died 3/31/1989

Mother – Kate Huelsmann, nee Korte – Died 3/16/1986

Wife – Janet C. Huelsmann, nee Rehkemper – Died 2/01/2014

Son – Brian O. Huelsmann – Died 02/11/1987

Daughter – Julie M. Heimann – Died 02/10/2005

Brother – Thomas C. Huelsmann – Died 8/17/2015

Sister – “Sister Karen Rose” Monica M. Huelsmann – Died 6/18/2006

Sister – Lucille Huelsmann – Died in Infancy

Sister-In-Law – Betty J. Richter – Died 9/2/2018

Brother-In-Law – Cornelius “Dick” Richter – Died 1/31/2012

Brother-In-Law – Richard L. Rehkemper – Died 12/18/2004

Brother-In-Law – David F. Rehkemper – Died 5/07/2010

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Private interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to To The Family.