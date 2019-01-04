Donald M. Buchmiller, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 02, 2019, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, September 05, 1929, in Highland, IL, the son of Ernest and Irene (nee Speiser) Buchmiller.

He was a member of the VFW Post 5694-Highland, IL (Life Member).

Born at Highland, IL; attended Highland Schools. He served with the US Army, active duty during the Korean War. After his service time, he returned home and helped his father operate the Highland Bottling Works. A business his father had purchased in 1934. Following his father’s death, Don took over the business, along with the franchise for “Sundrop” cola. He operated it until retiring in 1980. It was one of Highland’s oldest business enterprises. He was an avid pet owner, owning many pet dogs and cats throughout his life. In his early days he enjoyed the Highland Speedway. He also enjoyed NASCAR and Highland High School sports.

Survivors include:

Niece – Karla A. (Ronald) Smith, Highland, IL

Nephew – Kurt W. Hess, Pocahontas, IL

Great Nephew – Jason K. Smith, New Braunfels, TX

Beloved Pet Cat – Lucy.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Ernest J. “Abie” Buchmiller – Died 4/13/1965

Mother – Irene E. Buchmiller, nee Speiser – Died 5/07/2003

Sister – Janette A. Hess – Died 10/14/2016

Brother In-law – Louis W. Hess – Died 12/05/2007.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There are no services to be scheduled.