Dr. Ralph A. Baer, DVM, age 85, of Iuka and formerly of Trenton, died Monday, January 7, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 14, 1933 in Trenton, a son of the late Adolph and Amelia “Millie”, nee Apke, Baer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Helen Deter and husband Dick, Marcella Van Dee Veer and husband Myral “Van”, Lester Baer, Alvera “Bea” Rutledge and husband Howard “Red”, Raymond Baer and wife Betty, and Dick Baer; father-in-law, Joe Brandon; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sally and Dennis Heckler and Robert Scott.

Surviving are his wife Jean, nee Brandon, Baer, of Iuka, whom he married September 7, 1963 in Urbana; children, Michael (Sara) Baer of Summerfield, Jeff (Susan) Baer of Oakwood, Stacy (Alan) Emig of Bartelso, and Randy (Jenny) Baer of Iuka; grandchildren, Amanda Baer, Melissa Baer, Josh (Jenn) Vrell, Joe (Ashley) Baer, Sam (fiancé Drew Lomax) Baer, Logan Emig, Shelby (Brandon) Koeltz, Kyle Baer, and Blake (Morgan) Baer; 9 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Wilma, nee Wilson, Brandon of Urbana; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy Baer of Aviston, Pat Baer of Colorado, Jane Scott of Conway, AR, and JoAnn (Jerry) Wallace of Homer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dr. Baer received his degree from the University of Illinois School of Veterinary Medicine in 1965. After graduating, he operated Baer Small Animal Clinic in Flora for many years and then worked for the State of Illinois Department of Agriculture where he was a livestock and poultry inspector. In 1984, he opened Baer Small Animal Clinic in Trenton and also was the Veterinarian for Clinton County Animal Control until his retirement.

He was a member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, and a former member of the Wesclin School Board of Education. Dr. Baer was a man of Catholic Faith, and he enjoyed landscaping, camping, woodworking, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, January 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Fr. Dale Maxfield officiating. A private interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Friday, January 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Humane Society, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, or the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com