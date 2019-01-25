Eric W. Trampe, age 44 of Trenton, IL, died Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL.

He was born on April 23, 1974 the son of Wayne and Jean (nee Schwarzenbach) Trampe.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. He also participated in the Special Olympics.

Eric grew up in Highland and attended Highland Schools. He graduated Triad High School in 1995. He worked at Community Link in Breese. He moved to Trenton, Il in October 2017 to live in CILA House. He enjoyed yard work (cutting the lawn, blowing leaves) and camping. He liked riding four Wheelers and was an Amusement Park Rider Junky. He also loved to draw and take pictures. Eric had participated in the Special Olympics in swimming, bowling, track and field, basketball, weight lifting and went to “State Competitions” several times.

Survivors include :

Father – Wayne A. Trampe, Highland, IL

Sister – Kelly J. (Significant Other Eric D. Arguelles) Hartmann, Highland, IL

Aunt – Laverne D. (Duane) Meyer -twin, Hamel, IL

Uncle – Vernon L. (Judy) Trampe – twin, Collinsville, IL

Niece – Marcella M. Hartmann, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Mother – Jean M. Trampe nee Schwarzenbach – Died 4/15/2015

Uncle – Alvin H. Trampe – Died 5/6/2002

Uncle – Leland E. Trampe – Died 7/2/2000

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, Community Link or Hope Lutheran Church.