Florence “Flo” A. Isert, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, January 01, 2019, at her residence in rural Highland, IL.

She was born June 03, 1927, in Germantown, IL, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (nee Schmitz) Koldehoff.

On November 18, 1946, she married Richard A Isert at St. Engelbert Catholic Church in St.Louis, MO. He passed away on January 10, 2013.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church.

Florence was born in Germantown, IL and had worked at a nursing home. She later worked at Dance Brothers Hatchery, and later became a seamstress. She lived in St. Louis for five years and after her marriage she moved to Highland where she and her husband farmed with his father and brother. They ran a dairy until the 1980’s and a grain farm until 2000. Flo loved dancing, swing music, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como and Dean Martin. She was a hard working woman and an excellent cook. Christmas was a special time for her and she loved and took care of her family and her husband, who she deeply loved.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Margie A. (significant other-Bradford Hood, Master Chief, US Navy, Retired) Isert, Highland, IL

Son – Richard L. (Ellen) Isert, Highland, IL

Son – David T. (significant other-Linda Hoppe) Isert, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Edward W. (Janna) Grapperhaus, Stuarts Draft, VA

Grandchild – Katherine J. (John) Chapman, Denver, CO

Grandchild – Richard J. “Joe” (fiancee-Ashleigh Heffernan) Isert, Denver, CO

Great Grandchild – MaKayla M. Grapperhaus, Stuarts Draft, VA

Great Grandchild – Abigail G. Grapperhaus, Stuarts Draft, VA

Great Grandchild – Samuel A. Grapperhaus, Stuarts Draft, VA

Great Grandchild – Emma Rose Grapperhaus, Stuarts Draft, VA

Great Grandchild – Oliver Grapperhaus, Stuarts Draft, VA

Sister-In-Law and Spouce – Marie Isert, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Numerous .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – George F Koldehoff – Died 1/13/1962

Mother – Elizabeth A. Koldehoff (nee Schmitz) – 11/4/1970

Husband – Richard A Isert – Died 1/10/2013

Sister & Brother-in-law – Viola (“Cap” ) Husmann

Brother In-law – J. Francis Isert – Died 9/12/2010

Sister-In-Law and Spouse – Bernadine (Andrew) Markus

Brother-in-law and Spouse – Vincent (Dorothy) Isert

Brother-in-law and Spouse – Thomas (Helen) Isert

Sister-In-Law and Spouse – Marie (Richard) Thompson

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation and funeral services will be Private at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL with Father Pat Jakel officiating.

Interment will also be Private at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses or to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice.