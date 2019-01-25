Jo Ann Fuhler, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Breese Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born July 25, 1934, in Highland, IL, the daughter of John and Wilhelmina (nee Wagner) Koch.

On November 3, 1956, she married Ralph J. Fuhler at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. He passed away on June 28, 2009.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of American Quilter’s Society; former member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in rural Carlyle, IL.

Jo Ann was born and grew up in Highland, graduating from St. Paul High School in 1952. She worked as a telephone operator in Highland. She and Ralph lived and raised their family in Highland while Ralph operated Breese Salvage in nearby Breese. Later in life, they moved to Edgewater Beach north of Carlyle where she resided until returning to Faith Countryside Homes in Highland. She enjoyed bowling while in Carlyle; she loved puzzles, preserving her family’s history through genealogy and playing Scrabble and Euchre. She was an avid quilter and many of her family members were recipients. She was honored to have one of her quilts accepted and displayed at the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show in Paducah, KY. Her quilt “Remembering Franz,” one of her ancestors was featured in “The Civil War Diary Quilt” by Rosemary Youngs. She cherished her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, lifelong friends, quilting friendships, more-like-a-sister Mary Koch Ansley, goddaughter Angie Wilson and niece Barbara Williams.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Lynn (Spouse Steve Frazier) Fuhler, Winston Salem, NC

Son – Neal (Peggy) Fuhler, Middleburg, FL

Son – Mark (Jan) Fuhler, Highland, IL

Son – John (LeOra) Fuhler, Piedmont, SC

Daughter – Jill (Brian) Shubirg, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Megan (Tyler) Deibert, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Emily Fuhler, Hoopeston, IL

Grandchild – Tyler (Angela) Fuhler, Palm Harbor, FL

Grandchild – Anna Fuhler, Middleburg, FL

Grandchild – Claire Fuhler, Marietta, GA

Grandchild – Nicholas Fuhler, Piedmont, SC

Grandchild – Amelia Fuhler, Piedmont, SC

Grandchild – Miranda Hartman, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Amanda Hartman, Jacksonville, NC

Grandchild – Hunter Hartman, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Della Deibert, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Bailey Capps, Troy, IL

Sister-in-law – Mary Koch Ansley , Mt. Vernon, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Husband – Ralph Fuhler

Father – John Koch

Mother – Wilhelmina Koch nee Wagner

Sister & Brother-in-law – Adrienne (Ralph) Long

Brother & Sister-in-law – Dr. Cyril “Nic” (Geraldine) Koch , DDS

Brother – Paul Koch

Brother-in-law – Dr. James “Doc” Ansley

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL .

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at St. Felicitas Cemetery in Beaver Prairie, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Quilt Museum in Paducah, KY.