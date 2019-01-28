Larry A. “LareBear” Jones, 24, of Highland, IL, died, Sunday, January 27, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital, with his family by his side.

Larry was born March 3, 1994, to Larry and Kimberly (nee Kinch) Jones in Mt. Clemens, MI.

Larry was President of the Marine/St. Jacob Jaycees and a member of the Highland Jaycees.

Larry was a truly genuine person, and one of a kind. He was a loving brother, son and friend, and a father figure to his sisters. He touched a lot of lives and was loved by all. Larry was an avid lover of all sports, especially NASCAR and dirt track racing. He showed an extreme amount of school spirit and was a true friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Larry is survived by his parents, Kimberly & Frank Milos, Highland, IL; brother, Anthony Jones, Highland, IL; sisters, Alexis and Makenzie Milos, Highland, IL; grandparents, Arthur and Carol Kinch, Mt. Clemens, MI, and Marion Milos, Palos Hills, IL; several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Dear Friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Jones; brother, Nicholas Jones, in infancy; grandfather, William Milos.

Memorials may be made to Marine/St. Jacob Jaycees.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: at a Later Date, White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL