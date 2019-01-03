Lonna Leidner Sharamitaro, age 70 of Arnold, MO, formerly of Greenville, passed away at 4:02 p.m. Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral home in Greenville with Pastor Andre Dobson officiating. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday. For those who desire memorials in Lonna’s memory may be made to Maxey Cemetery.

Lonna Colleen Leidner, the daughter of Harold Carl Leidner and Betty Jean Poynter Leidner, was born on September 6, 1948 in St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL. Lonna grew up in Greenville, attending the public schools and graduated from Greenville High School in 1966. Lonna did medical transcripting at Utlaut Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and last for Medquest retiring in 2012. Lonna enjoyed doing historical research, quilting, and sewing.

Lonna and James Joseph Sharamitaro Jr. were united in marriage on January 5, 1974 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2006. Lonna is survived by their three children: James Joseph Sharamitaro III of St. Louis, Annette M. Moreno and husband Joe of Meriam, KS., Catherine R. Sweeney and husband Nick of Arnold, MO, four grandchildren: Alyssa Sweeney, Abriana Sweeney, Elizabeth Moreno, Allison Moreno, and two brothers: Rodney A. Leidner and wife Delores of East Alton, Gordon Leidner and wife Jean of Davidsonville, MD, and sister-in-law Judy Leidner of rural Keyesport.

Lonna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, and her two brothers Jeff in 2014 and Ronald just two weeks ago.