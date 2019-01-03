Margie A. Mason R.N. age 81 of Greenville, former 1st lady of Central Christian College in McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday January 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Rev. Deborah Somerville officiating. The family will receive friends there from 1:30 p.m. Sunday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Margie’s memory may be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Church, Central Christian College, or The Robert’s Wesleyan College Nursing Program at the service or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.