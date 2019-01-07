Mary Louise Arndt, 79, of Sorento, IL, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Mary was born February 11, 1939 in Granite City, IL, the daughter of William G. and Alice (Henderson) Davis. She married Keith Allan Arndt on June 21, 1958 in Smithboro, IL. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1989.

Mary worked for Basler Electric for a few years, before assisting her husband with the family business, Arndt’s Game Farm. They owned and operated the third largest incubator in the state of Illinois, raising chickens, ducks, pheasants, quail, turkeys, and various other species. She also sold ceramics and crafts that she would create. Mary enjoyed reading, watching western films, and listening to country music.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Allan Arndt II; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and George Grant; and son-in-law, Jim Thompson.

Mary is survived by her children, Earlene Thompson, Curtis Lee Arndt, and Christopher Allan Arndt, all of Sorento, IL; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Roberta (Dean) Cruthis of Highland, IL, and Millie (Dan) Donnelly of Paxton, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, IL with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086 has been entrusted with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.