Melba M. Donaldson, age 89 of Greenville, passed away 12:43 a.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab, Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Tyson Grabor officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Bond County Hospice or the Bond County Humane Society.

Melba Marie, the daughter of Charles and Florence Young Ward, was born October 23, 1929 in Greenville. Melba grew up in Bond County, attended the Mulberry Grove schools and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School.

Melba and Stephen Donaldson were united in marriage on November 5, 1946. They enjoyed 71 years together. Stephen passed away January 1, 2018. Melba was able to stay home and raise their children. Later in life, she worked for the Greenville Schools in the cafeteria as a cook. She enjoyed helping kids, and worked there many years in the 80s and 90s. In retirement, Melba and Stephen enjoyed traveling with friends. She loved spending time with her family and gardening.

Surviving are her children: Stephen E. Donaldson and wife Heidi of Effingham, Illinois, Gregory D. Donaldson and wife Carol of Greenville, Illinois, Gary L. Donaldson and wife Diane of Pocahontas, Illinois, Michael D. Donaldson and wife Donette of rural Smithboro, Illinois and Debra A. Nicoson. She was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Also surviving are siblings: Martha Goodall of Greenville, Illinois and Don Ward and wife Jan of Loda, Illinois.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother James Ward and sister Evlyn Knutt.