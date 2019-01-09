Pauline Marie (Gwin) Turnbough, 76, of Panama, IL, passed away at 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at her residence.

Pauline was born July 17, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Gilbert and Virginia Mae (Kirby) Gwin. She married Elmer Lee “Sonny” Turnbough on May 20, 1958 in St. Louis, MO, and they were happily married for over 60 years.

Pauline was a self-employed semi-truck driver with Sonny for decades. She was a caterer, realtor, and also owned Pauline’s restaurant in Granite City, IL for many years. Pauline enjoyed camping, photography, and baking cookies and fruitcakes with her grandchildren around the holidays. She was a past member of the Granite City Moose Lodge #272, and a past Parrot Head from her time living in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Barb Turnbough and Jean Gwin.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Sonny Turnbough of Panama, IL; children, David Turnbough of Panama, IL, Anthony (Dana) Turnbough of Granite City, IL, Denise (Danny) Bryant of New Mexico, and Dawn Shearer of Panama, IL; grandchildren, Veronica (Mark) Miller, Robbie (Taylor) Turnbough, Ronnie (Lisa) Turnbough, Jason Bryant, Krystal (Eric) Wienhoff, Jeremy (Ginny) Turnbough, Ashley Burgoon, and Jessicca (Alan) Watson; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Juanita Cagle of Wood River, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut St., Panama, IL 62077 has been entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.