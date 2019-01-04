Robert E. “Bob” Jackowski, age 46 of Saint Jacob, IL, died Thursday, January 03, 2019, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Monday, February 14, 1972, in Saint Louis, MO.

On Saturday, December 21, 1991, he married Regina L. Jackowski nee Gunter at Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of American Legion Post #2, Brazil, IN.

Born at St. Louis, MO; grew up at St. Jacob, IL, graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL, in 1990. He served with the US Army, active duty, from 10/1991 to 02/1994; six months overseas at Somolia. After active duty, he and his wife lived at Highland and later moved to St. Jacob. He drove a truck for Hogan Trucking and later for JB Hunt Trucking in the Anheuser Busch division. He became a car salesman for McMann Ford, St. Louis, and later for Auffenberg Nissan, O’Fallon, IL. As his health declined he kept working as a fork truck driver for local warehouses. He was a sports stats genius. He enjoyed listening to ESPN sports, watching the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team, the St. Louis Blues Hockey Team and the Highland Bull Dogs football team. His true love was his family, his two boys and his grandchild.

Survivors include:

Wife – Regina L. “Gina” Jackowski (nee Gunter), Saint Jacob, IL

Son – Robert E. “RJ” (Fiancee-Tabbi Kitowski) Jackowski, Jr., Highland, IL

Son – Joshua M. Jackowski, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Azrielle Rose Jackowski, Highland, IL

Father – Leonard J. (Kenna) Jackowski, Highland, IL

Mother – Denise Gettle (nee Buzick), Granite City, IL

Maternal Grandmother – Patsy Buzick, Collinsville, IL

Paternal Grandmother – Shirley Jackowski, Highland, IL

Brother – Eric A. (significant other-Lisa Pellazari) Gray, Granite City, IL

Brother – Shaun J. (significant other-Jessica Partrey) Jackowski, Granite City, IL

Nephew – Zavier Jackowski, Granite City, IL

Pet Dog – Sissy.

He was preceded in death by:

Step Father – George Gettle – Died 02/28/2016

Maternal Grandfather – Ronald Buzick

Paternal Grandfather – William Jackowski

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law – Donald Lee & Bonnie L. (nee Stuby) Gunter.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment with Full Military Honors by Missouri Military Funeral Honors, will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, at 12:30 PM, Friday, January 11, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family.