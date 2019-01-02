Rodney G. Moss, 65, of Fairview Heights, IL, died Monday, December 31, 2018, at his residence.

Rodney was born July 29, 1953, to Lenard and Margaret (nee Kersey) Moss, in Highland, IL. On March 30, 2003, he married Alla Duka at First Baptist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Radius Rods Car Club.

Rodney was raised in Pocahontas, IL. He served in the Navy and then worked 45 years for Local 520 International Union of Operating Engineers. He enjoyed going to car shows, but most of all loved spending time with his family—he was very proud of his sons and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Alla Moss, Fairview Heights, IL; mother, Margaret Moss, Pocahontas, IL; son, Logan (Melissa) Moss, Mulberry Grove, IL; daughter-in-law, Kellie (Doug) Weiss, Greenville, IL; stepchildren, Alex (Olga) Evdokimov, Chicago, IL, Victor (Katia) Evdokimov, Moscow, Russia; grandchildren, Ty and Tucker Moss, Christian, Landon and Griffin Moss; step granddaughters, Sonya and Matilda Evdokimov, Eva Evadokimov; sisters, Marjorie Albers, Foristell, MO, Deanna Garrison, Wentzville, MO; brothers, Ronald (Tammy) Moss, Greenville, IL, Mark (Holly), Moss, Highland, IL; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lenard Moss; son, Joe Moss; brother, Leonard “Sonny” Moss, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas American Legion.

Visitation: Friday, January 4, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor John Heston, Retired

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL